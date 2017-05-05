Youth shone in a fine away-day victory at Bradford

Youth was given its chance in the last game of the season for Pools - having secured league safety a week earlier.

Teenager Anthony Skedd was called up for his full debut and there was a place as well for right back Ryan Cross.

With his first tough of the ball, Thompson headed the Paul Cross corner into the net to celebrate his first goal in only his second league appearance Hartlepool Mail reporter, 1993

Also included in the final 13 was Chris Lynch, a YTS trainee who was about to sign professional forms.

It was Pools who got off to the better start and looked confident after a win over Brighton a week earlier. On just four minutes, Nicky Southall beat Wayne Heseltine but his cross just evaded team-mate Ryan Cross.

Bradford came back into it and Pools keeper Martin Hodge saved twice in quick succession to deny Stephen Torpey and Gary Williams.

Pools were sparked back into action and a dangerous looking cross was headed behind by Bradford player-manager Frank Stapleton.

The corner was cleared only as far as Emerson who crossed for John MacPhail to head home - his first goal since August.

Bradford responded strongly with Stapleton, Colin Hoyle, Paul Jewell and Paul Reid all heavily involved.

Yet it was a lack of a killer instinct which cost the home team from getting on level terms.

Pools continued to press and Southall got past Jewell to lay the ball off to Johnrose but he couldn’t take advantage as Noel Blake closed him down.

Stapleton decided to make half-time changes and brought on Michael McHugh and Dean Richards for Torpey and Blake.

Both substitutes went close to levelling the score as City staged a second half fightback. Goal-line clearances and a strong rearguard action from Pools preserved their lead.

But this was certainly not a case of one-way traffic with Peverell and Skedd going close.

Substitutions for Pools added to the youthful look of the team. An injury meant Skedd was replaced by Lynch and 19-year-old Thompson came on for Peverell.

With his first touch of the ball, Thompson headed a Paul Cross corner into the net. His first goal for Pools and in only his second appearance.

Hartlepool United: Hodge, R Cross, P Cross, Nobbs, MacPhail, Emerson, Southall, Olsson, Johnrose, Peverell, Skedd. Subs; Thompson, Lynch.

Bradford City: Pearce, Williams, Heseltine, Hoyle, Blake, Oliver, Jewell, Reid, Torpey, Stapleton, McCarthy. Subs; McHugh, Richards.

Referee; E.Parker (Preston).