Step inside 'impressive' Hartlepool family home

12 Hart Pastures, Hart Village, Hartlepool. Price: £275,000.

A well cared for four bedroom detached house which now benefits from a double-storey side extension.

The lounge.

It is located at the head of a cul-de-sac which makes this ideal for young families etc. and can be found in the historic village of Hart.

Features include gas-fired central heating and “Georgian”-style uPVC double glazing.

The side extension provides two extra reception rooms, with a fabulous master bedroom above which has a vaulted ceiling.

This comfortable family home briefly comprises: entrance vestibule, pleasant lounge, with feature fireplace and cloakroom/WC.

The kitchen.

It has a stunning kitchen/breakfast room which has been re-fitted with quality cream units and includes various built-in appliances. This, in turn, leads to a separate dining room and second sitting room.

Located to the first floor are four bedrooms – the light and airy master bedroom must be viewed to be appreciated – while bedrooms two and three both have fitted bedroom furniture.

Bedroom two has an en-suite shower room, and to complete the accommodation is a family bathroom/WC.

Externally are gardens to three sides, with the side and rear garden enjoying a high degree of privacy.

A wider than usual block paved driveway leads to the integral garage.

Fitted carpets and blinds are included in the asking price.

Internal viewing is a must to fully appreciate this impressive family home.

Contact Robinsons on (01429) 891100.