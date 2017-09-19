Take a look inside 'spectacular' two-bedroomed Hartlepool bungalow

2 Loyalty Court, Stockton Road area, Hartlepool. Price: offers around £125,000

A spectacular, two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow which is brought to the open market with not a thing out of place.

One of the home's bedrooms.

Loyalty Court is pleasantly situated having a garage and parking to the front aspect.

This striking bungalow is decorated to a very high standard with top spec fixtures and fittings.

The floor plan includes, L-shaped entrance hall, well dressed spacious lounge, striking two toned fitted kitchen, simply stunning fresh white bathroom suite and two well proportioned bedrooms.

Externally to the front is an open plan garden, parking and single garage.

The bungalow's kitchen.

To the rear you will a beautiful easy maintenance garden with seated pergola area.

L-shaped entrance hall: Entered via composite door, radiator and access to the roof void.

Bathroom: Refitted with panelled bath having shower over, pedestal wash hand basin, low-level WC, fully tiled walls, textured ceiling, double glazed uPVC frosted window to the side, chrome heated towel rail and tiled flooring.

Kitchen (12’ 11’’ x 9’ 00’’): Fitted with range of two tone wall and base units having contrasting work surfaces incorporating stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap and drainer, eye catching splashback tiling, double glazed uPVC window to the front, tiled flooring breakfast bar area, down lighters, radiator, four ring gas hob and extractor hood.

The bathroom.

Lounge (11’ 04’’ x 16’ 08’’): Having laminate flooring, double glazed uPVC bay window to the front, radiator, feature electric fire and coved ceiling.

Master bedroom (11’ 03’’ x 14’ 06’’): With double glazed uPVC window to the rear, radiator.

Bedroom two (9’ 03’’ x 8’ 11’’): With double glazed uPVC window to the rear, radiator, quality range of fitted sliding door wardrobes.

Externally: To the front there is open plan garden which is laid to lawn. To the rear there is fully enclosed garden, raised decked patio area.

Contact Dowen on (01429) 860806.