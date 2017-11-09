Take a look inside 'stunning' Hartlepool four-bedroom home

29 Cath Hill Close, The Paddock, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool. Price: Was £167,500, now £164,950 or nearest offer

We are delighted to offer to the open market for sale this stunning four bedroom, three-storey semi-detached house.

The kitchen.

This recently constructed home was built by Esh Homes and forms part of a new exclusive residential development in the heart of Seaton Carew, and features a selection of classic and contemporary homes.

This home should be economical to manage having gas-fired central heating, uPVC double glazing and was insulated to modern standards at the time of construction.

It was built by Esh Homes to their popular Wells design which provides a light and airy layout and versatile living accommodation.

The layout briefly comprises; entrance hall, cloakroom/WC and a spacious kitchen/dining room which has been fitted with an extensive range of white “gloss” style units and includes a wide range of integrated appliances.

Cath Hill Close, in Seaton Carew.

Located to the first floor is a comfortable lounge and master bedroom which has fitted sliding wardrobes and a sumptuous en-suite shower room/WC.

To the second floor, bedroom two also has en-suite facilities, with bedroom three having an inter-connecting door to the family bathroom/WC.

Externally, to the front of the property, is a block paved area which provides off street car parking for two cars and leads to the integral garage.

The enclosed rear garden has a lawned area with two separate patio areas.

The lounge.

Fitted carpets, laminate flooring and a burglar alarm system are included in the asking price.

Internal viewing is a must to fully appreciate this impressive family home.

Contact Robinsons on (01429) 891100.