Take a tour around 'remarkable' five-bedroom detached Hartlepool house

16 Chelker Close, Elwick Rise, Hartlepool. Price: £285,000.

We are delighted to offer to the open market for sale this remarkable five-bedroom detached residence.

Another view inside the property.

The property is located in a cul-de-sac position in this highly regarded Elwick Rise development in Hartlepool.

Features of this home include gas fired central heating, uPVC double glazing and has a burglar alarm to the home and garage.

Being double fronted in design this property has a balanced layout and provides versatile living accommodation.

Briefly the home comprises: central entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, with a white suite, spacious lounge with impressive Minster-style fire surround, separate dining room, with double opening doors leading to the garden room, family room/study.

The kitchen.

There is a stunning kitchen/breakfast room which has been re-fitted with ivory Shaker-style units and includes several built-in appliances, this in turn leads to a useful utility room.

Arranged around the galleried landing are five bedrooms, the master bedroom being of a generous size and has an en suite shower room/WC.

The remaining bedrooms are served by the family bathroom/WC which is fitted with a four-piece white suite and has a bath and separate double shower cubicle.

Externally are gardens to three sides with a double driveway leading to the detached double garage.

The property's lounge.

The rear garden is of a terrace-style and has been attractively landscaped for ease of maintenance.

Fitted carpets and blinds are included in the asking price.

No chain involved, executive home, viewing is essential.

Contact Robinsons on (01429) 891100.