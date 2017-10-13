Take a trip around 'unique' Hartlepool four-bedroomed semi-detached house

4 Cresswell Drive, West Park, Hartlepool. Offers around £249,995.
This unique four bedroomed semi-detached house has undergone vast improvements in recent years and would certainly appeal to a growing family.
Creswell Drive can be found in the prestigious location of West Park, being minutes walk to Ward Jackson Park and on hand to well-regarded schools.
The home itself comprises a light and airy hallway, handy cloaks/WC, along with bay-fronted lounge with modern fireplace.
The dining room leads to a top-spec fitted kitchen, mezzanine day room with arch French door being the main focal point, and an impressive stairway.
To the first floor there are four tip-top bedrooms and astonishing four-piece bathroom suite.
Externally to the front is a double width driveway, while to the rear is a very low maintenance private garden with patio and artificial lawn.
Contact Dowen on (01429) 860806 for more details.
