Take a trip inside 'well-presented' Hartlepool three-bedroomed home

11 Cecil Court, Hartlepool. Price: £138,000.
We are delighted to offer to the open market for sale this well-presented three-bedroom end-terraced house which has been reduced from £139,950 and which would make an ideal starter home.
The property is located in a cul-de-sac and was built by Yuill Homes to their popular Lythe design.
Being a new-build, the property should be economical to manage having gas-fired central heating via a combination boiler, uPVC double glazing and was insulated to modern day standards at the time of construction.
The floor plan briefly comprises: entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, spacious lounge with French doors overlooking the rear garden.
There is a stunning kitchen/diner which has been well fitted with black and white gloss units and includes built-in appliances.
There are three bedrooms, the master bedroom having built-in wardrobes and a superb en suite shower room/WC, and to complete the accommodation is a family bathroom/WC.
To the front of the property is off-street car parking for two cars, whilst to the rear of the property is a lawned garden.
Fitted carpets, blinds and a burglar alarm system are included in the asking price.
Internal viewing comes highly recommended.
Contact Robinsons on (01429) 891100.
