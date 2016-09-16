A perfect destination whatever the season - Karla Hall enjoys a coastal cottage break in Pembrokeshire

If you’re a fan of scenic coastal walks, Cornish-style beaches, quaint seaside villages and the crackle of an open fire to relax by in the evening, let Coastal Cottages of Pembrokeshire weave the magic of a whole new holiday experience.

Offering a hand-picked selection of properties across the stunning Pembrokeshire coastline for almost 35 years, Coastal Cottages’ knowledgeable, local team has all the right ingredients for a truly unforgettable family break or romantic getaway.

From secluded bays and secret coves to breathtaking headland hikes, wildlife havens and dog-friendly pursuits, whether your days are all about exploration and discovery or relaxation and tranquility, there’s a coastal cottage to tick every box in wonderful Wales.

Driving down a winding country lane in search of our home for the week - Westhills cottage in Lydstep – I had high hopes for what was a first cottage holiday for my husband, two children and I. The reality genuinely surpassed every expectation. As we pulled into the gated driveway we were met by a charming white, single-storey cottage overlooking the sea and rolling green countryside – and a majestic cedar tree with a rustic swing, giving first impressions with all the beauty and allure of a Bronte novel.

Set in its own enclosed, lawned gardens on a private lane leading down to an idyllic pebble bay and stunning National Trust headland, we fell in love with enchanting Westhills in the first hour – and unpacking felt like coming home. With three spacious bedrooms, three bath/shower rooms, homely lounge with open fire and the fabulous country kitchen I’ve always dreamed of, I’d have been quite happy to lock the door and never leave the sanctuary of our delightful haven.

But our passion for adventure soon had us heath hiking, kayaking in the bay and taking in the unspoilt delights of nearby Tenby, with its fantastic golden beaches stretching to the north, west and south of the town for an abundance of carefree bucket and spade days and charming sunset strolls. Serene and attractive with universal appeal, walk along Tenby’s South Beach, towards Giltar Point for unrivalled views of historic Caldey Island or simply meander the narrow cobbled streets and cafes to soak up the ambiance of this adorable seaside town.

For surf and bodyboarding lovers, nearby dune-backed Manorbier beach breaks some great waves, whilst the impressive harbour at Saundersfoot is a real jewel in the Pembrokeshire crown. In short, whichever direction you head in, your mere minutes from culture, beauty, history and discovery, returning after your day’s pursuits to first-rate accommodation hand-picked to delight.

Despite being in a prime location for quality restaurants, Westhills was so pleasant that the allure of a home-made evening meal outdoors and a nightcap by the crackle of a real open fire meant we spent most evenings gazing at the ocean and mulling over the memories of the day. A truly perfect pick whatever the season, Westhills sparkles in summer, offering unrivalled comfort in picture book surroundings. Yet something tells me that an autumn stroll amongst the falling leaves and frosty winter nights curled up by the fire would be every bit as special ...

To book, request a brochure or for more information visit www.coastalcottages.uk or call 01437 765 765.

Travel facts

Once you’ve booked with Coastal Cottages, take advantage of its Coastal Concierge service to fine tune your stay, for advice on attractions, activities, galleries, spa sessions, restaurant bookings and much more.Nearby attractions enjoyed by my family and I included Celtic Manor and Tenby golf courses and the fantastic Oakwood Theme Park.