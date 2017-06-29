Bad news for Brits flying abroad this summer

Holidaymakers heading abroad this summer are almost twice as likely to face flight delays from main UK airports.

Research has revealed July and August as the worst months for delays, with passengers up to 47% as likely to be held up.

Thousands of trips could be disrupted as a result of increased pressure on the system during school holiday season,coupled with a potential rise in passenger numbers following a recent drop in the overall cost of air travel.

Newcastle Airport is not the worst - but 21% of passengers faced delays in July 2015, compared with just 14% in February. Almost a fifth (19%) were also held-up in August.

Gatwick Airport emerged as the major delay hotspot, with almost half of flights in July and August likely to be delayed – a sharp rise compared to just 22% in February.

Heathrow is also prone to increased hold-ups, with around a third of flights in July and August seeing a much higher possibility of disruption than in other months this year - in February, only 18% of flights were delayed.

Will Smith, head of airFair, which carried out the research, said: “Passengers are even more likely to be faced with disruptions in July and August as we flock to warmer climes to enjoy some summer sun.

"Flight delays can have a big impact on the enjoyment of a holiday, and it’s important that consumers are prepared for this possibility and know how to make a compensation claim.”