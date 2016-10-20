Polish up your cycling skills - Alan Hart gets on his bike for a journey across the southern part of Poland

Activity holidays are increasing in popularity every year as we seek adventure in pastures new.

The desire to explore while keeping fit has seen a boom in cycling holidays, which canny tourism bosses are keen to exploit.

The former Communist state of Poland is a largely unexplored country less than three hours away which provides a warm welcome and scenic splendour in safe surroundings.

British-based Wheel2Wheel holidays operate cycling tours in 33 European countries.

In Poland, they have joined forces with Maciej Zimowski, who has been running tours since 1990.

He has planned a series of cycle rides alongside the rivers, hills and valleys in the south of his country. The routes have options which challenge the younger, more experienced cyclists.

There are also gentler journeys averaging 25 miles each day.

Hybrid bikes are provided. We were issued with panniers containing spare inner-tubes, pumps and bike locks. Our group was self-guided which meant we followed maps and a written narrative of directions. There were 18 in our party, ranging from a family with two teenagers to a pair of sprightly septuagenarians. Shorts and tee shirts were as much in evidence as lycra.

The starting and finishing point was Krakow. This magnificent medieval city once preceded Warsaw as the country’s capital.

One of the most stylish ways to view it is on board a dorozka – an elegant carriage pulled by plumed horses. It costs around £40 for a 45-minute trip, and the cost can be shared by up to six people.

A coach took us from Krakow to Zakopane, a winter ski resort in the foothills of the Tatras Mountains which soared 8,000 feet above us. Each day after breakfast we would set off on our chosen route while our main luggage was transported to the next hotel, where dinner was also included.

Our journey took us alongside the Dunajec River.

Throughout the trip, in mid-September, the temperature remained in the high 70s. There was the additional option of a raft ride along the Dunajec, which divides Poland and Slovakia – great value for £10.

Our journey ended as it began with a coach ride back to Krakow and a farewell dinner at the Ariel Restaurant in a renovated 18th Century rabbi house in the Jewish Quarter.

Travel facts:

- Wheel2Wheel operates cycling tours in 33 European countries.

- A seven night self-guided trip to Krakow and the Dunajec starts from £559 per person.

- For more information or to book, visit www.wheel2wheelholidays.com or call 0161 703 5819.