Ryanair announces new winter routes from Newcastle Airport

Holidaymakers seeking a bit of winter sun now have two new routes to choose from on Ryanair..

The airline has today announced its winter 2017 schedule for Newcastle Airport, which includes two new routes to Faro, Portugal and Madrid, Spain.

There will also be more winter flights to Tenerife, and a total of 36 weekly flights for those fancying a break as winter closes in.

Robin Kiely, of Ryanair, said: "We are pleased to launch our 2017 Newcastle winter 2017 schedule, with two new winter routes to Faro and Madrid, more flights to Tenerife and 10 routes in total, which will deliver 750,000 customers p.a. and support 560 jobs at Newcastle Airport.

"These new routes are now on sale as we continue to grow our Newcastle traffic, tourism and jobs."

John Irving, Business Development Director at Newcastle International Airport, added: “It’s great to see Ryanair continue to expand their operation out of Newcastle.

"We are delighted that both Madrid and Faro will now carry on through our winter 2017 schedule, meaning even more destinations are now available year-round for the north-east travelling public."

