Travel: Incredible fun to be had for all as Lego resort opens brand new world

Master your destiny, summon the spirit of Wu and become a Lego ninja warrior for a day at Legoland Ninjago World.

This year, Legoland Windsor has a brand new adventure for kids (and big kids) of all ages to take part in. The new section of the resort is dedicated to the Ninjago characters from its ever-expanding universe, and if you didn’t have your fighting spirit before you have it by the end of your experience!

Lego Ninjago World takes guests through interactive Ninjago character scenes to test balance, agility, speed and creativity: Zane’s Temple Build, Kai’s Spinners and Cole’s Rock Climb.

After tackling the activities and perfecting their Spinjitzu skills, guests are prepared for the highly anticipated Lego Ninjago The Ride.

Ninjago The Ride is the first attraction in the UK to use thrilling 4D effects of heat, smoke and wind, alongside state-of-the-art Maestro hand gesture technology, enabling riders to virtually throw fire balls, shock waves, ice and lightning using nothing but their hands, as well as intuitively adapting to each individual’s playing style. This, along with 3D image projection throughout the ride, makes the Lego Ninjago World experience feel as real as possible for aspiring young ninjas.

Up to four ‘ninjas’ can sit in each ride vehicle where their ‘ninja’ skills will be tested as they score points battling against snake tribes, skeleton ghosts and King of the Skulkuns, before ultimately facing The Great Devourer – a giant serpent who can only be defeated by working together and demonstrating the best Spinjitzu moves.

And, of course, a new world means more Lego models; over 20 new Lego models can be found in Ninjago World including two five-foot guardian dragons built from 77,280 Lego bricks protecting the entrance, models of Master Wu and the Lego Ninjago heroes themselves.

And I can confirm that if you don’t want another go immediately then you just weren’t doing it properly!

Our two boys, Louis, 12 and Will, 8, had a fantastic time, even if dad gave no quarter and came out the winner on both occasions.

Will said: “It was brilliant! I loved the 4D effects and it really felt like I was battling the bad guys with magic!”

And, of course there’s all the usual brilliant rides and attactions that Legoland is famous for, including Lego City, Duplo World, Miniland with its famous depictions of world landmarks in

Lego and the ever dependable Pirate Shores with its classic water ride Pirate Falls – waterproofs recommended!

Later this summer, there’s a brand new hotel for visitors to stay in, the Castle Hotel. Bookings are now open for the 61 room facility and families can choose between two imaginatively themed room types – Knights and Wizards – each with separate sleeping areas for adults and children.

Situated right on the edge of the theme park next to the existing Legoland Windsor Resort Hotel, the Castle Hotel will bring to life an enchanted world of brave knights and princesses, wily wizards and jolly jesters. Colourful Lego touches and models large and small will feature throughout from the astonishing lobby dominated by a giant Lego Wizard unleashing Lego magic from his wand, to the a la carte Tournament Tavern Restaurant, indoor Jester’s Play area and outdoor Playground.

As well as exclusive access to all the hotel has to offer guests can enjoy the leisure and entertainment facilities at the park’s other hotel plus special benefits including early entry to the park, free refillable drink vessels, unique Lego gifts and collectables.Visit the website for details.

This time, we stayed at the nearby Hilton Hotel in Bracknell, just a 20 minute car journey away from the resort.

This Hilton Hotel is ideal for families with kids of all ages on a Legoland holiday. It serves different options on the restaurant menu so your children can enjoy a yummy healthy meal plus kids eat free within the restaurant. With prices starting from £275 during July for the complete Legoland package, this is ideal if the resorts’ hotels are full and is just one of many partner hotels scattered throughout the region – all available when you book through the Legoland website.

If you love fun, you’ll love Legoland!

Travel facts:

- Legoland Windsor is located on the edge of the historic town of Windsor, 30 miles from central London .

- Day passes start from just £30. Themed family rooms (2 adults/ 2 children) available from £331 in low season. Special rates available for Legoland Annual Pass Holders and Merlin Annual Pass Holders Book on www.legoland.co.uk/hotel/ or call 0845 373 2640.