Travel review: A fairway to heaven - Mark Hall and his family enjoy a golf and spa break at Yorkshire’s Hollins Hall

Located in two hundred acres of lush, immaculately landscaped grounds, Hollins Hall Hotel and Country Club provides the perfect venue for a memorable family break or romantic retreat in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside.

Nestled in the Dales, this resplendent grand Victorian getaway boasts an 18-hole championship golf course, exceptional spa facilities and fine dining of the quality and calibre you’d expect in an award-winning five-star restaurant.

Enticed by the picture book surroundings and the chance of a little rest and relaxation, my wife and I took our two children - aged 16 and 12 - for a late autumn treat away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Upon arrival we checked in to spacious adjoining double rooms showcasing queen-sized beds topped with dreamy deluxe pillowtop mattresses just perfect for a comfortable, rejuvenating slumber.

After an excited whistle-stop tour of the hotel’s amenities, my son and I were eager to give our golf clubs some exercise before sunset, waving the girls off for a spot of pampering in the spa. Offering a wide range of professional treatments, from luxury facials and stress-relieving massages to manicures and glamorous gel nails, the spa is an holistic haven ideal for a chilled-out beauty boost, or indeed, relieving the aches of a hearty 18 holes!

The hotel’s 6,671-yard championship golf course is one of the finest in the north of England. The front nine boasts glorious views over the Aire Valley towards the Dales; while the back nine is set in a valley with the stand-out hole being the par five 14th in the shadow of a Victorian viaduct. Ego bruised having been given a lesson in golf by my son, we met the girls - glittering nails and all - for a swim, sauna, jacuzzi and stint in the steam room.

In the evening, we headed to the hotel’s signature restaurant, Heathcliff’s, on a promise of classic cuisine with a contemporary twist. From sea to vale, dale to moor, the menu consists of exquisite meats and seafood dishes courtesy of Yorkshire’s finest producers. A hearty recommendation would be the fillet steak, which came complete with roasted vine tomatoes, field mushrooms and crispy thick cut chips!

A stylish backdrop to Heathcliff’s elegant restaurant is its lounge area which radiates character, charm and ambience - perfect for a nightcap or something a little more pizzazz. For a more casual evening or afternoon snack perhaps, diners are treated to a variety of satisfying grills, fresh salads and tempting sandwiches and paninis in Zest Bar & Restaurant. All in all, Hollins Hall more than exceeded all of our expectations and provided the revitalising mini-break that we had been hoping to enjoy in a relaxing bubble of beauty and tranquility.

