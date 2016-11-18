Travel review: An unforgettable experience in St. Petersburg

We’d almost decided on a city holiday to Sweden and Denmark when we saw a Fred Olsen cruise which included those plus the bonus of Baltic Sea countries Estonia, Latvia and Russia.

Without doubt the highlight of this trip was the visit to the beautiful city of St. Petersburg.

Traditional folk dancers.

Two names are synonymous with this extraordinary place, rulers Peter and Catherine the Great, whose influence dominated Imperial Russia and is still evident today.

We made the most of our first day, with tours of Peterhof Palace and the Hermitage.

Entering Peter the Great’s Palace, we visited state rooms, including the opulent throne room, oak study and grand ballrooms; you can’t fail to appreciate designs and workmanship. At 11am, the resounding anthem of St. Petersburg is played. From the Palace terrace you see the stunning avenue leading to the Gulf of Finland. The grand cascade erupts with three waterfalls and 64 fountains fed by underground springs, while 37 gilded statues watch over this breathtaking sight.

Lunch in a typical Russian restaurant started with vodka tasting – it was fun to see the faces in our group, ranging from surprise to delight!

Courses of local recipes were consumed with fellow travellers’ approval. Sampling the local beer, I was tempted to refill my glass, but I wanted to take in everything on our next stop...

The Hermitage, located imposingly on the river bank, houses over 2.8 million works of art. Entering through the Winter Palace, you are immediately in awe of its exhibits, rooms full of

Rubens, galleries of Goyas. You gaze at master pieces by da Vinci, Michelangelo, Rembrandt and many more great artists.

In the evening, we were taken to the Nickolaevsky Palace, featuring a traditional folk show, entertained by musicians, singers and dancers, each routine reflecting different regions of

Russia, with costumes to match. During the interval, Russian Champagne, vodka, caviar and canapés were served generously. The show ended with a rousing Cossack theme. What a day, exceeding all expectations.

Arriving at Catherine’s Palace, its turquoise, white and gold facade, adorned with sculptured figures, glistened in the sun.

Room after room reflected Catherine’s passion for fine furniture and art, including the Hall of Light and the amazing Amber room, its tones ranging from lemon to dark red.

The city’s highlights tour captures the most significant sights of St. Petersburg, from the main thoroughfares, lined with palaces and statues, to Vasilievsky Island, where the Cathedral of

St Peter and St Paul is guarded by the fort.

Dominated by the majestic St Isaac’s Cathedral, with its golden dome, St Petersburg is an unforgettable experience.

This cruise – which also takes in Sweden, Denmark, Estonia and Lavia – offers beautiful sightseeing, culture, history, music and an excellent time on board.

Travel facts:

- A similar 14 night cruise with Fred Olsen in 2017, ‘Scandinavian Capitals & St.Petersburg’ departs Newcastle July 16 2017(L1715).

- Prices currently start from £1,699 pp, based on an interior twin-bedded room, subject to availability, including all food, entertainment on board, and port taxes.

- For further information, visit the website at www.fredolsencruises.com or call reservations on 0800 0355 242.