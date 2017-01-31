Travel review: Delving into the history of Greek islands on idyllic cruise

Our cruise ship was travelling through history: past and present, writes Gill Martin.

The good ship Celestyal Crystal docked at the Turkish port of Kusadasi for passengers to explore the bazaars of the town or venture to Ephesus, the best preserved ruins in the Mediterranean.

Back in Greek waters we sailed by yacht along a pristine coast where centuries ago gangs of ruthless pirates raided trading vessels – and were hanged for their villainy.

Our mini-cruise – just three full days at sea – started in the Greek capital of Athens where we would eventually return to explore the glories of the Acropolis.

First stop Mykonos, a waterless, windswept island with winding, narrow streets of arty shops and galleries beside the curving Chora harbour. It may have morphed from Seventies frenetic party town to an upmarket tourist magnet for rich Russians, Saudis and Turks showing off their super-yachts, but dancing till dawn is still the norm.

With the sun setting on the windmills we visited a couple of the older inhabitants – the last two weavers left from 50 who are still at their looms in their twilight years producing exquisite silk scarves. Grey-haired Ionna told me how the looms had saved young girls from poverty after World War II. She’d worked since 12, eventually selling her wares to Dior in Paris.

Overnight sailing brought us to the Turkish port of Kusadasi, close to Ephesus, which rates as Turkey’s most important ancient site and arguably the best preserved in the Mediterranean. It was a thrill to explore the 2,000 year old marble streets, where sleek cats catch their breakfasts among the columns of a theatre, gymnasium, library and even a brothel.

The excavations reveal the site of the Temple of Diana, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Efes was the capital of Asia Minor, a hugely important city of 250,000 souls. After 150 years of excavation only a fraction of the city has been unearthed. But its classical architecture gives a fascinating insight into the ancient life in a vibrant metropolis.

Archaeologists are still chipping away in dusty corners to discover more secrets to enthral future generations. Ship life is never boring. Our welcome on board started with shots of ouzo and plates of meze before we set sail from Athens to Mykonos, the legendary party island with its crazy nightlife.

There’s a swimming pool, hot tub, a daily programme of activities – anyone for paper flower making, lessons in Greek dancing and language, jewellery workshop or zumba?

I even managed a blissful massage under the soothing Serbian hands. Our captain steered a steady course to Samos, just a mile across the Mycale Straight from Turkey. Samos – land of Pythagoras and Epicurus – is a welcoming island with beautiful beaches, a laid-back atmosphere and delicious Muscat wines.

Wine production dates back to the 1200BC so we took the chance to visit the local winery to taste nectar fit for a Greek goddess. We were more than happy to do our bit for the local economy, buying ceramics and delicate jewellery, lunching on fresh seafood in beachside restaurants, and sipping iced coffee as fire-fighting helicopters tried to douse regular forest fires.

The cruise saved the best day to last. She might have been called Nemesis, but the 47ft. yacht that picked us up from port at Milos on our final day delivered a delight.

At last, a chance to swim in that tantalising bluest of blue seas. Captain Costa dropped anchor. Its chain rattling over the deck as Nemesis bobbed gently. The island is where the legendary Venus, or Aphrodite, de Milo was found in 1820 by a local farmer. Milos is volcanic, with hot springs and a landscape of weird and wonderful rock formations.

The wind-eroded kaolin peaks of Sarakiniko Bay are dazzling white because of high levels of oxygenated lava, like dollops of cake icing that wouldn’t be amiss on Bake Off.

We had marvelled at Ephesus, joined the chic of Mykonos, supped in sleepy Samos, walked in the footsteps of ancient Greeks, been mesmerised by mythology , impressed by the brilliance of scholars, sampled the food of gods but what I really craved was here off Milos: total immersion in that cool, sparkling sea.

Travel facts

- Gill Martin travelled with Celestyal Cruises (CelestyalCruises.com) on an Idyllic Aegean three day cruise to three Greek islands. Prices from £238 pp full board.

- Drinks and shore packages are available from £18 a day. Return flights from Heathrow to Athens are from £239.69 with Aegean Airways.