Travel review: Moor the merrier in Exmoor

Can’t decide between moorland and coast for your next holiday destination? Are you looking for a place that has castles, family attractions and stunning scenery right on the doorstep?

Exmoor may often be overlooked in favour of its more obvious neighbours, but it’s a location that happens to tick all the boxes.

What’s more, this is Lorna Doone country and as long as you’re prepared to enter the spirit of adventure, there is plenty to do and experience – whatever the time of year.

Besides, when you have a base as comfortable and cosy as The Old Inn Cottage, it is simply a matter of warming up by the fire after a day spent hiking or enjoying any of the area’s breath-taking beauty spots.

Situated near the tucked-away village of Wheddon Cross in Exmoor National Park, this former coaching inn is perfect for nature lovers, horse riders and families. With three bedrooms, a homely kitchen and a living room with wood burner, it offers everything you need if you’re looking to get away from it all.

Walk up the beech-lined bridleway running adjacent to the cottage and you’ll eventually reach Dunkery Beacon, the highest point on Exmoor, for stunning views of Devon, Somerset and South Wales. Just remember to keep an eye out for the ponies still found living wild on the surrounding moors.

Alternatively, take a short trip to Lynton and Lynmouth to discover the spectacular Valley of Rocks and the funicular cliff lift that connects the two picturesque towns.

Meanwhile, the nearby medieval market town of Dunster is a magnet for history-loving tourists, thanks to more than 200 listed buildings, a National Trust-owned castle, and a selection of shops and restaurants.

If family-friendly seaside entertainment is more your thing, then the resort of Minehead is the closest option – although venture slightly further, and you’re within striking distance of Combe Martin and Ilfracombe. Enjoy traditional fish and chips, explore Ilfracombe’s network of hand-carved tunnels and watch out for Verity, a 66ft bronze art installation by Damien Hirst.

Travel facts:

A seven-night break at The Old Inn Cottage in Exmoor National Park costs from £349. Weekend and short breaks possible.

To check availability and up-to-date pricing, go to www.sykescottages.co.uk or call 01244 356666.