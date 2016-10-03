Vote now for your Pub of the Year 2016

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016.

We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.

We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016.

Entry forms will be printed in paper for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.

To vote from the online list, simply return the in-paper coupon to us, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.

Please be aware that photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand-delivered to the office or any received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Your list of nominees:

1. Castle Eden Inn, Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

2. Causeway, Stranton, Hartlepool.

3. Cosmopolitan, Durham Street, Hartlepool.

4. Duke of Cleveland, 2 Church Walk, Hartlepool.

5. Gillen’s Arms, Clavering Road, Hartlepool.

6. Half Moon Inn, Stockton Road, Easington.

7. Hardwick Hotel, Middle Street, Blackhall Colliery.

8. Jacksons Arms, Tower Street, Hartlepool.

9. Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool Marina, Hartlepool.

10. JD Wetherspoon, 3-9 Church Square, Hartlepool.

11. King Johns Tavern, 1 South Road, Hartlepool .

12. Merlin Pub, Marsh House Avenue, Billingham.

13. New Inn, Durham Street, Hartlepool.

14. Nursery Inn, Hopps Street, Hartlepool.

15. Owington Farm, Longfellow Road, Billingham.

16. Spotted Cow, 31 The Green, Elwick Village.

17. The Bird in the Hand, Salters Lane, Trimdon Station.

18. The Clarendon, 3 Tower Street, Hartlepool.

19, The Globe, 26 Northgate, Hartlepool.

20. The Golden Lion, Dunston Road, Hartlepool.

21. The Greenside, Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

22. The Hope & Anchor, High Street, Greatham.

23. The McOrville Inn, 34 The Green, Elwick.

24. The Merry Go Round, Easington Road, Hartlepool.

25. The Old West Quay, Maritime Avenue, Hartlepool.

26. The Owton Lodge, Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

27. The Plough Inn, Front Street, Hartlepool.

28. The Pot House, Croft Terrace, Hartlepool.

29. The Princess Helena, 19 Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

30. The Raby Arms, Front Street, Hart Village.

31. The Ship Inn, 50 High Street, Billingham.

32. The Showroom, 2 Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

33. The Smiths Arms, 29 High Street, Greatham.

34. The Stag and Monkey, Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

35. The Tall Ships, Middle Warren Local Centre, Hartlepool.

36. The White House, Wooler Road, Hartlepool.

37. The Wynyard, Wynyard, White House Road, Billingham.

38. Victoria Arms, 154 Northgate, Hartlepool.

39. Wellington, 31 High Street, Billingham.

40. White Hart Inn, Front Street, Hartlepool.

41. Yates, Westfield House, Hartlepool.