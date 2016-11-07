Your chance for tickets to The Clothes Show fashion spectacular

Britain’s biggest fashion and beauty festival is back - and you could be there for free!

We’ve teamed up with The Clothes Show to give away four pairs of tickets, worth £58 a pair, for the first day of this year’s fashion spectacular at the NEC Birmingham from December 2-6.

Expect fashion, beauty, live music and industry experts, as well as inspiration for your AW16 wardrobe and ideas for those wanting to launch a career in fashion.

TV presenter Laura Jackson, will kick-off the first day on Friday 2, while presenter and radio DJ, Mark Wright will present Rock The Runway catwalk show in the Alcatel Fashion Theatre on Saturday 3rd

Fashion icon Laura Whitmore will take to the stage on Sunday 4 while TV favourite Jamie Laing will return on Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 December.

You can also catch Joey Essex doing exclusive giveaways in the Alcatel Fashion Theatre and he will appear in the Paparazzi Pen on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Renowned for discovering talent across its 27 year history, The Clothes Show is recognising and celebrating the talent of young people within the music industry. 2016 saw the launch of The Clothes Show Discovers - a search to find a male and female artist.

As a result, British rising stars Charlotte OC and Daecolm are confirmed to headline the iconic Alcatel Fashion Theatre in association with Capital FM this December.

Trend presentations from high street favourites, compiled by ITV’s fashion presenter, Mark Heyes, will offer an insight into AW16 must haves, plus a host of well-known faces will appear in the theatre each day.

Shop in the Boutique Boulevard, where you will find pop up stores from the likes of Olive Clothing, Sugarhill Boutique, Lola and Grace, Leia and Lavish Alice. Fashion-forward collections from Oasis, Maniere De Voir, South Beach, Claudio Lugli, Adanola, Pretty Lavish, Gymshark, In Love With Fashion and Shoe Embassy will add to the line-up while the Designer Outlet will return with the most sought-after labels.

The Clothes Show in 2014

You’ll also be able to shop from a host of hair and beauty brands including Rimmel, Elemis, Barry M, W7, Lee Stafford, Models Own, WAH Nails, Spectrum Collection, Bomb Cosmetic and Cocowhite.

Blogger Sarah Ashcroft, otherwise known as That Pommie Girl, will take to the stage for Q&A sessions as well as styling her own catwalk show. Award-winning blogger and YouTuber Grace Victory will also be at the show discussing being a dedicated body image campaigner and curvy model in her own right.

The Clothes Show’s Educational Ambassador, Professor Caryn Franklin MBE, has been part of the show from the beginning and continues to inspire the fashion talent of the future through the Educational Programme. There will be an array of seminars, workshops and awards designed to help get you to where you want to be in the creative industries.

•For more information visit http://www.clothesshow.com/



We have four pairs of Clothes Show tickets to give away worth £58 a pair which will be drawn from our social media and website. To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which former Towie star will be presenting the Rock the Runway section?

A) Mark Wright

B) Mark Owen

C) Mark Wahlberg

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk. Closing date: November 16.

T&C’S:

The Clothes Show tickets are standard tickets for Friday 2nd December.