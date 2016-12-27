Your chance to get your hands on hospitality tickets for Sunderland Vs Liverpool

Fancy seeing the Black Cats’ clash with Liverpool in the lap of luxury?

The Echo has a pair of hospitality tickets to give away to next Monday’s match at the Stadium of Light.

The Business Lounge at the Stadium of Light

The winner and their guest will be able to enjoy the benefits of the business lounge which includes: drinks reception and canapes on arrival; a tour of the dressing room, a three-course buffet and half time refreshments.

You will also be able to watch the Man of the Match presentation. Winners should note there is a dress code in the Business Lounge.

The prize is the one in a number of competitions for hospitality tickets and mascot places the Echo will be offering over the coming months.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of hospitality tickets for the match on Monday, January 2, answer this question: which of these strikers has played for both SAFC and Liverpool?

A) Fabio Borini

B) Victor Anichebe

C) Jermain Defoe

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk. Closing date: noon on Thursday, December 29. The winner must be contactable in working hours on Thursday afternoon and available to collect their tickets from the Echo office in Rainton Bridge, Houghton, Sunderland, on either Thursday afternoon or on Friday between 9am and 5pm.