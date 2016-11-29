Four people have appeared in court charged in connection with a series of alleged robberies in Hartlepool – including a car-jacking.

Jonathon Whitworth, 29, of Eton Street, Hartlepool, is charged with four offences, all of which are alleged to have happened last week.

He is charged, together with Wayne Rogan, 31, of Corporation Road, Hartlepool, with the robbery of a Peugeot Partner Van worth about £6,000 on Wednesday, November 23.

Whitworth is also charged, alongside Zara Brogden, 31, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, with the robbery of a Citroen C2 car worth less than £3,000 two days later in the town’s Murray Street.

He is also charged with possession of a knife blade in a public place on the same day, and along with Rogan, is alleged to have stolen alcohol worth £32 from an off-licence on November 23.

Whitworth has been remanded in custody until a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on January 3, while Brogden has been bailed until an appearance at the same court on the same day.

Rogan, meanwhile, is also charged, together with Dean Jenkins, 31, of Church Street, Hartlepool, with the robbery of Coral Bookmakers of cash to the value of £479.88 on November 24.

He is also charged driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on November 23, and avoiding payment for a taxi service on the same day.

Rogan and Jenkins have also been remanded in custody until an appearance at Teesside Crown Court on January 3 next year.