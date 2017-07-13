Police have put together information to help people who wish to show their respects to Bradley Lowery at his funeral.

The service will be held at St Joseph’s RC Church, off the Coast Road, Blackhall Colliery, tomorrow at 11.15am.

The six-year-old died last Friday after losing his battle against neuroblastoma cancer.

Durham Constabulary has put together advice for people to help them get to and from the village if arriving by car for the celebration of his life.

The force has said an area of land located at the end of First Street adjacent to Corry Close will be made available for parking.

Signs will be placed on the A1086 Coast Road to direct people to this parking area via First Street.

Access to this car parking area will only be available until 10.30am, after which the A1086 Coast Road will be closed.

There will be no parking near the church.

In the lead up to the service, the Coast Road through the village and the B1281 Hesledon Road will be closed to all vehicles.

Police say it is hoped that this can be removed by 12.30pm.

Bradley’s funeral will be followed by a private cremation.

His family have invited people who cannot make it to show their respect outside the church to wear a football top or the colours of their favourite team on the day.

It has been suggested donations of £1 to wear the strips or take part in a dress down day can be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which will help the families of children who have the disease.

Donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradleylowerysfight.

The community is also rallying round to stage a string of events in Bradley’s memory.

*People are invited to meet at the Stadium of Light while the service is ongoing.

A balloon release will be held at noon after a poem has been read out.

The event has been organised by mum Sunderland mum Tina Brannigan, 21, from Pallion, for those who cannot make it to Blackhall.

*A coffee morning will be held at The Harvester in Ryhope Road, Sunderland, in aid of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, from 10am tomorrow.

*A vigil will be held at Monument in Newcastle at the same time as the funeral.

The event will gather from 11am and organisers are planning a minute’s applause.

*A family fun day will be held in Bradley’s name by Door2Door Gifts and Decor at Silksworth Community Association in Tunstall Village Road, Sunderland on Sunday from noon until 3pm, with a balloon released planned at as it comes to a close.

*Turn Blackhall to Blue #fighter will be held at Blackhall Cricket Club in Blackhall Colliery’s Welfare Park on Saturday, July 22.

It will begin at 5pm, with people asked to wear blue and invited to take along balloons, lanterns or bubbles, along with an A4 image of a superhero.

It has also been suggested blue ribbons and flags could be tied up around the village to decorate it in his name.

The date of this event has changed so that it will be after the funeral.

*A balloon release will be held at Ryhope Cricket Club, in Ryhope Street South, at 5pm on Sunday, July 23.

Doors will open at 4pm, when the sale of balloons will be held, with all money to be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The event has been planned by Cameron Finn, 16, after he was touched by Bradley’s battle against cancer and saw people wanted a way of showing their support for him and his family.