Hartlepool sister act LIV’n’G are making waves on the music scene following the success of charity track ‘Smile For Bradley’.

Olivia Crawford, 16, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, from High Throston, were shot in to the limelight in recent months for writing and performing the emotional charity single to raise funds in memory of little Bradley Lowery.

Now the double act are set to perform at a string of gigs across the region over the next weeks - the first taking place at the North East Truck Show this Saturday at Newcastle Racecourse.

Proud mum Leesa Crawford said she was delighted for the girls.

She said: “There is a lot going on for them at the moment. “This Sunday the girls will be performing alongside local artists at Blyth Rugby Club in aid of charity Teardrops.

“Then on August 13 they will be supporting Stooshe at Newcastle’s Party in the Park. “Another highlight is on August 19 they will be supporting Matt Terry at Flamingo Land’s Party in the Park.

“The girls will also be supporting Megan Dhalai at the O2 in Newcastle on August 12 and the are running a competition on their Facebook page next week to give away four free tickets for that.” She added: “So there is loads doing on and I am so pleased for them.

“They have been writing loads of new songs and have even been invited to London in September to perform at The Big Networking Event.

“Each week they are also doing Facebook Lives which have attracted over 100 views and where they sing songs requests by viewers.

“They are getting a great response from that.

“The girls are working hard and are looking to start selling Smile CD’s, the CD version of the charity track for Bradley.”

The hit track rocketed in the charts reaching Number 4 in the VodaFone Big Top 40 chart. But the girls are no strangers to charity, with the pair having raised thousands of pounds over recent years through their music.

Mum Leesa added: “The girls have always done a lot for charity and they have got a lot of recognition for that.

“They are delighted with how well they are doing and have got some amazing songs.”

Smile CD’s will be available to buy for £3 on the LIV’n’G Facebook page from next week with all proceeds going to thee Bradley Lowery Foundation.

A full list of concert dates and tickets are also available via their Facebook page.