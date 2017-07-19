£1,000 needed to help conserve part of HMS Trincomalee in Hartlepool

Donations are needed to help raise enough money to conserve an important part of the HMS Trincomalee.

Just months after being rediscovered, the ship’s figurehead is the subject of a crowdfunding campaign to raise much-needed funds.

A sketch showing the HMS Trincomalee figurehead.

A target of £1,000 has been set and the campaign closes on July 31.

Uncovered during a spring clean at The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, it was probably the ship’s second figurehead and was made in 1845 ready for Trincomalee’s first commission, which took her to the Americas and West Indies.

It was carved by Hellyer and Sons, the most successful family of figurehead carvers of the 19th Century.

They served most of the major dockyards in the country.

Design drawings for more than 250 figureheads by Hellyers still survive in the National Archives, including the one for HMS Trincomalee.

Museum curator Clare Hunt said: “Our man was removed from the actual ship in the 1990s and since then he’s been waiting in the sidelines for his time in the spotlight again.

“We will professionally conserve him in order to halt further deterioration by rot and prevent any serious breakage, especially in the neck area where loss of timber from rot has left it in a seriously weakened state.

“Conservation will also reveal the original paint colours and bring the figurehead to a standard suitable for display enabling the public to see it for the first time.

The appeal is at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NMRN-National-Museum-of-the-Royal-NavyTrincomalee.