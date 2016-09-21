1,200 teapots collected by man who didn't like tea are set to be auctioned

A collection of 1,200 teapots will be auctioned off in the North East in one of the largest sales of its kind in the country.

The late architect Philip Miller, from Berwick-upon-Tweed, started collecting in the early 1970s, despite not liking tea.

His widow Patricia said his first teapot was an early 19th century piece bought for £1 and he tried to include the work of as many different English factories as possible.

She said: "I am sorry to have to sell his beloved teapots, but I am moving to a smaller property and simply don't have room for them any more.

"I hope that others will enjoy them as much as we have.

"The most ironic thing is that Philip didn't like tea - he actually never drank a drop."

Lots in the Newcastle-based Anderson and Garland sale on September 28 are valued from £20 up to £700.

Specialist Fred Wyrley-Birch said: "The majority of the teapots are British, but some of the more unusual ones come from Africa and China.

"Famous makers' names include Clarice Cliff, Caughley, Worcester, Derby and Lowestoft."

Anderson and Garland said it is the largest single-owner collection of teapots to be sold at auction.