10 new holiday destinations you might want to explore in 2017

Bored with beach holidays and sick of city breaks? There’s much more to travel than package holidays.

When it comes to choosing a new and culturally adventurous trip, the G Adventures travel company might be able to help.

It has come up with a list of 10 destinations for travellers which they might not have visited before.

1. BHUTAN: Where better to visit than the world’s eco-friendliest country and, as of this year, the world’s first carbon negative country? A huge achievement for a place that bases its political decisions on the happiness of its people.

2. CANADA: 2017 is a year of celebration as the country opens up its national parks free of charge for the year. Canada’s profile has been raised by the recent visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

3. MONTENEGRO: A Balkan beauty that has become a hotspot for celebrity visits, with Harrison Ford and Rita Ora both spending time there in 2016. At a time when travellers are looking for affordable and accessible Europe, Easyjet obliged by launching flights from London to Tivat this summer.

4. IRAN: Officially secured its title of “it” destination when British Airways launched a direct flight from London to Tehran in September. Ticket sales have doubled in the past year, and that trend is set to continue with increased investment in tourism infrastructure in the country.

5. EGYPT: Travellers are starting to return to Egypt as Egyptair reinstated its flights to Luxor this month, so it’s a great time to see some of the world’s most historic monuments.

6. MADAGASCAR: An adventure to Africa’s remote island paradise by way of famed Baobab Alley, the stunning weathered rock, or canoe ride to caves along the Manambolo River are what makes Madagascar one of the most otherworldly places on Earth.

7. GREENLAND: As well as being able to see the Northern Lights, the discovery of a 372-year-old shark this year will have nature lovers in a frenzy for Greenland, which could become the new Iceland as travellers look for places less travelled.

8. CAMBODIA: Cambodia has been in the spotlight recently. 2016 saw the well-publicised discovery of an ancient city below Angkor Wat. There have also been on-set pictures circulating of the film version First They Killed My Father, directed by Angelina Jolie.

9. UNITED STATES: August 21 sees a total eclipse of the sun take place in the United States for the first time in 26 years. It will be best seen in the western states.

10. SOUTH KOREA: So-Ko might having a fashion and beauty moment, but there are plenty of other reasons to check it out in 2017 as the attention will be turning to the country in the build-up to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

