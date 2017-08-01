100 new jobs in pipeline after Tata sells Hartlepool steel mills

One hundred new jobs are being created after Tata Steel completed the sale of its 42- and 84-inch pipe mills in Hartlepool to Liberty House Group.

The sale covers the 42-inch and 84-inch pipe mills, also known as the Submerged Arc Weld (SAW) mills, where about 140 employees manufacture pipeline for gas and oil projects around the world.

Liberty House Group has said the deal will add around 100 jobs to the existing 140-strong workforce.

The two mills are fed with steel plate sourced from outside Tata Steel, so the mills were independent of the company’s strip products supply chain.

Tata Steel will retain its 20-inch tube mill at the same Hartlepool site, where a further 270 people work.

The 20-inch mill makes tubes markets including construction, infrastructure and machinery.

To further strengthen the 20-inch mill, Tata Steel says it will be making a £1million investment to increase its capability to make high-strength steel tubes.

Bimlendra Jha, CEO of Tata Steel UK, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to make today possible.

"As a responsible seller it was important for us to find the most sustainable future for the 42- and 84-inch pipe mills.

“With this sale, Tata Steel UK completes its portfolio restructuring to focus on the strip products supply chain linked to Port Talbot.

“I wish everyone involved in the new business the very best for the future.”

Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of the Liberty House Group said: “This is an important first step in our ambition to become a world leader in energy pipe and we are already looking at plants in other countries.

"The acquisition of this high-calibre business and its skilled workforce gives us the basis to upgrade the liquid steel production facilities we’re buying at Whyalla, South Australia and our plate mills at Dalzell and Clydebridge in Scotland to make high-value-added API grade plates that can be rolled at Hartlepool to supply pipeline projects worldwide.

"This fully-integrated value chain will make us a world leader in this field and help showcase Britain's engineering prowess in supplying a world-class highly-engineered product.”

Responding to the announcement, Roy Rickhuss, General Secretary of Community, the steelworkers’ union said: “Hartlepool steelworkers will welcome today's news.

"For well over a year, they have faced an uncertain future, but can now look ahead to making a real success of the businesses.

“Community, the steelworkers' union, is already working closely with the Liberty House Group at sites across the UK.

"We will be meeting with Liberty bosses again soon to understand their plans for the business, and how they will invest in their new highly skilled workforce.

“All the mills at Hartlepool produce high quality steel products, used around the world.

"It would have been a disaster if these jobs and skills had been lost, and Community will be working with companies to ensure they are protected in the future.

“Today is a step in the right direction and further evidence that British steel making has huge potential, but to realise this we need Government to bring forward a proper industrial strategy that supports jobs and our steel communities.”

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, has welcomed the news, saying: “Hartlepool has a long and proud tradition for steel manufacturing and I am delighted with today’s announcement which secures the future of the 42-inch and 84-onch pipe mills.

“Liberty House is a major player in the steel sector and it’s really pleasing that they are not only looking to preserve the existing jobs, but invest in the business and create more jobs in the future.

“The council will continue to work closely with its partner organisations, including the Tees Valley Combined Authority, to provide help and support to the business.”