120 miles done – just 9,880 to go for Hartlepool marathon man

Charity champion Paul Suggitt is racking up the miles on his epic challenge to do 10,000 on bike or on foot this year.

Paul, 47, set off on the Walk/Run/Ride Challenge on New Year’s Day and has already notched up 120 miles in just three days.

But he has had to battle through strong winds and freezing temperatures.

On day one, Paul, a website and app developer, cycled around 50 miles from Hartlepool down to Whitby.

The following day he was in the saddle again on his way through Scarborough and finishing up at Bridlington.

Then on Tuesday, he rode another 33 miles to the Humber Bridge before crossing it on foot.

The dad of two, from Deer Park, Hartlepool, said: “The biggest challenge for the last few days has been the weather which has turned.

“Going to Whitby it was rain, hailstone and even snow at one point.

“Day two it was fine but absolutely freezing and going over the Humber Bridge it was blowing a gale.

“It has been challenging but enjoyable.”

He is doing it to raise money and awareness of the North East child and teenage cancer charity the Chris Lucas Trust.

It means Paul will have to complete roughly a marathon a day over the course of the year or the equivalent of travelling from Hartlepool to the Gold Coast in Australia.

Paul was heading home last night where he was looking forward to a hot bath and well earned rest.

He will continue to complete more miles of the challenge around the town this week and clocking up greater distances over the weekends.

He added: “People may see me out on the bike or running with my daft hat on.

“If anyone does give us a shout or say hi as that’s where I get my encouragement from.”

Paul plans to head back to Yorkshire in early February as the next leg of his journey will see him travel from the Humber to Skegness.

It is all part of his plan to rack up the miles and spread the word about the Chris Lucas Trust far and wide across Great Britain.

The charity was founded in 2000 by the family of 18-year-old Christopher Lucas after his untimely death and raises money for research into an aggressive form of teenager cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma.

You can follow Paul’s progress online with daily updates on Facebook and on Twitter under Walk Run Ride Challenge accounts.