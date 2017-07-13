140-mile challenge is no ride in the park for Hartlepool teenager and friends

Teenager Owen Newbury hit the road and completed his biggest challenge yet – riding 140 miles in just one day.

The 14-year-old, who attends Dyke House Sports and Technology College, completed the Coast to Coast challenge, cycling from Whitehaven, in Cumbria, to Hartlepool.

(Left to right) Nigel Newbury, Owen Newbury, Shane Hassall (Dyke House) Kevin Fox (family friend and organiser) and Ricky Adams (family friend).

He was joined along the way by his dad Nigel Newbury, headteacher Andrew Jordon, teachers and friends including classmate Reece Robinson.

They were doing it to help raise £2,000 to send Owen and Reece to Tanzania next year to work with schools in the developing country.

Last year, Owen, from the Fens, rode 100 miles in just one day to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance service.

He said: “I have been riding for about two years now. I have done 1,000 miles since Christmas so did a lot of training for the coast to coast.

“Reece and I am going to Tanzania next year with World Challenge to help the community and a school so we need to raise £2,000.”

Owen said he was worried about tackling some steep banks on the Coast to Coast.

But he dipped his front wheel in Hartlepool marina at 8.45pm on Sunday in front of family and friends after nine hours and 27 minutes in the saddle. Four riders completed the full 140-mile route, while five joined at Penrith and did the 65 miles home, including Reece.

Lee Garrett, Dyke House head of sixth form and PE teacher, and assistant head of Year 9 Adam Whitehead, rode from Penrith back to town.

Adam said: “With Owen doing the World Challenge, we just wanted to support him.

“We are competitive cyclists and it was a good chance to get out and do a challenging ride and if we can help to raise some money for Owen and Reece, it is going to give them a good experience.”

Reece received £800 sponsorship from Gus Robinson Developments and £200 from Heerema. Owen received £250 from his dad’s employer Mammoet.

Owen’s mum Lindsey Newbury said: “He loved every minute. Thank you to Dyke House school,

Mr Jordon, Mr Garrett, Mr Hassall Mr Whitehead and Wet Rock and Ride for the shirts and Mammoet for the sponsorship of £250 and everyone who sponsored him.

“Also a great thank you to Kev Fox for the organisation and Ken Fox for the support car throughout the ride.”