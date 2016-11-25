15,000 reasons to say thank you to Hartlepool charity

An army of sponsored runners and walkers have helped to give a £15,000 boost to Hartlepool’s hospice.

Huge praise has gone out to everyone involved in the Miles for Men day at Seaton Carew.

A reminder of the Miles for Men day when the money was raised.

The fifth annual event featured the Miles for Men 5k run as well as the new addition, the Walk for Women.

There was also a music festival which lasted for around eight hours and the whole event featured around 850 runners and walkers who amassed thousands of pounds for charity.

It saw a cheque for £15,000 handed over to officials at Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.

Hospice officials say the money will be used to help fund its range of specialist care services, which are provided to patients and families affected by terminal illnesses, throughout the region.

The Walk for Women was a new event for 2016.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth said: “We would like to thank the full Miles For Men team, along with all sponsors, partners, runners and supporters for their role in raising this fantastic amount and for inviting us to be a part of this event.”

Miles for Men founder Michael Day said: “It was a great day and £15,000 is a lot of money which will go a long way.”

He said the charity would keep on giving support to worthy causes in 2017 and added: “I want to pay thanks to Kevin Hill and all of the Miles for Men team for the countless hours of voluntary work they do. I also want to thank the Hartlepool public and the local businesses for their support.”

Miles for Men director Kevin Hill said: “It is great to be a part of this. They do a fantastic job at the hospice and the care that they give people is amazing.

“It is a big part of the town and the hospice helps a lot of people.

“I am sure that the £15,000 which has been donated will be put to good use.”

Miles for Men was formed in 2012 and has helped both males and females in their battle with cancer.

Its help has also included sending families, in which there is a poorly relative, on well-deserved holidays; or towards paying for toys at Christmas for sick children.

To find out more about the charity, visit www.milesformen.co.uk or the Miles for Men Facebook page.