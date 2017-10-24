16 essential non-food items your local food bank needs this Christmas

With Christmas just two months away, many of you will be starting to think about supporting those who are less fortunate.

Gift appeals, toy drives and food donations amp up as the festive season approaches, with both schools and places of work launching their own initiatives to help those who need it.

Toothbrushes and toothpaste are among items on the donation list.

The Trussell Trust, a charitable organisation which co-ordinates the nationwide network of food banks, offers online guidance, about what you can give to your local food bank in a donation parcel.

Food donations mostly include non-perishable items such as cereal, pasta, rice, tinned fruit and coffee or tea - but the organisation is also appealing for other things to help people and families in crisis.

Here's our list of non-food items you can donate as part of your parcel.

To find your local food bank and its opening hours, click here.

Soap, shower gel and shampoo are also needed.

Deodorant

Toilet paper

Shower gel

Shaving gel

All donations to your local foodbank are appreciated.

Shampoo

Soap

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Handy wipes

Laundry detergent or powder

Washing-up liquid

Sanitary towels

Tampons

Nappies

Baby wipes

Baby food