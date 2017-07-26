£2.5million contract creates new jobs at Wynyard

Infrastructure work worth £2.5million is set to start at a major housing development.

The work will include creating roads and sewers for Wynyard Park’s unique schemes of self-build plots, with exclusive pockets of land where people have bought land to design and create their own homes.

We are committed to using local companies and suppliers wherever we can. Matt Johnson

The developers have appointed Teesside civil engineering firm HMH Civils to carry out the work.

It is the firm’s’ third contract for Wynyard Park and the work to date has seen 10 full-time staff jobs and 250 posts for local construction workers.

Wynyard Park development director Matt Johnson said: “Wynyard Park is a significant development for the Teesside area and we are committed to using local companies and suppliers wherever we can so we are very pleased to be working with HMH Civils who have in turn created local jobs.

“Our scheme is backed by private investment and we are very proud to be having a positive impact on the local economy. The infrastructure project we have appointed HMH Civils to work on is the result of high demand for our self-build plots so the investment is set to continue.”

John Hughes, HMH Civils director, said: “Our aim is always to provide value in engineering for our clients and to show the best value we can. This new contract shows that we are delivering on that.

“Wherever possible we employ local labour so it means jobs and investment for this area too.”