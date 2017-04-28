£20,000 boost for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice

Hartlepool hospice patients have been handed a boost by workers from two firms.

Employees at The Expanded Metal Company and Birtley Group Limited have donated £20,000 from their benevolent fund to Alice House Hospice.

Alice House is the only adult hospice in the Hartlepool and East Durham area offering a comprehensive range of services and costs around £2.5 million a year to run, only a quarter of which is funded by the Government.

The hospice depends on fundraising activities to reach the shortfall, meaning that support from businesses and the community is crucial to sustain hospice care in the region.

Dave Atkinson, machine operator at The Expanded Metal Company, organised the donation: “My colleagues and I wanted to donate the funding to a local charity in Hartlepool,” he said.

“Alice House Hospice is an excellent service, so it’s brilliant that we can help. I have personal experience of the support it offers patients and families, as my own mother received care from Alice House Hospice. The staff were amazing and helped us through a very difficult time.”

Dave, who was born and bred in Hartlepool and has been an employee of The Expanded Metal Company for more than 40 years, added: “It’s great to give something back.

“We are a local workforce supporting a local charity and that’s very important to us.”

Greg Hildreth, corporate fundraiser, at Alice House, said: “On behalf of everyone at Alice House Hospice, I would like to say a huge thank you to all the employees of The Expanded Metal Company, past and present, whose contributions to the benevolent fund have made up this incredible donation.

“The funding will provide hope, comfort and pain relief to people during very dark times and this would not be possible without such support.”