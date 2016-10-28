20 things which make a perfect shopping day

The ideal shopping trip will last three hours, involve trying on six items and cost £118, according to new research.

To understand what makes the perfect shopping outing, a study was commissioned by shopping centre owner intu and credit card experts MBNA.

More than 2,000 shoppers across the UK were quizzed on their preferred shopping habits.

The average trip starts on a Saturday morning, will last about three hours, and ends with a meal.

It involves trying on or testing six items from nine different shops, of which five will be bought.

People don’t want to spend too long queuing for their purchases, however - ideally no more than seven minutes in total.

And the cost of this dream trip? £118, but that does including a refuelling break for coffee and cake.

Most people would prefer to be accompanied by their partner, and a third will take their chosen shopping partners for a drink.

21 per cent will head to the cinema afterwards, and one in 10 will take part in a family-friendly activity such as bowling.

Here’s the 20 things needed to make the perfect shopping trip:

1. A location where I can shop, eat and socialise in one place

2. Being able to socialise with my friends or family

3. Being able to find my way around easily

4. Being able to use whatever payment method I wish (contactless, Apple Pay, etc.)

5. Being rewarded for my spending with discounts and offers at the place I’m shopping

6. Being rewarded when I spend a certain amount

7. Free parking

8. Ending up with several bags of goodies

9. Finding something I have wanted for ages in the sale

10. Finding somewhere new that I will return to on a future shopping trip

11. Discovering I fit into something a size smaller than I usually wear

12. Getting to the till to buy something and realising it is cheaper than I thought

13. Grabbing a bargain

14. Having simple ways to pay to avoid the queues

15. Loving the first thing I try on

16. Making an unplanned purchase

17. My favourite music being played in the shops

18. Not paying full price for anything

19. Returning to a tried and tested shopping destination

20. Treating myself to something

Roger Binks, customer experience director at intu, which owns the MetroCentre at Gateshead and Eldon Square in Newcastle, said: “Everyone’s expectations of what makes for a great shopping trip have changed a lot over the last few years.

“But this research shows that the majority of us will still leave the house in return for a great day out, a chance to try out items and earn valuable rewards that they can’t get online.

The study also confirmed the importance of technology and social media as part of the overall shopping experience.

Shoppers aged between 18 and 44 update social media on average five times during their trip.

On top of that, they will send at least one text and one picture to get advice from friends and family before making a purchase.

Two out of five will also use their mobile to compare prices between shops, and a quarter will go on to buy an item on their smart phone while out shopping.