28,000 Christmas cards sent to Bradley Lowery in just one day

Thousands of cards and parcels have been delivered to little Bradley Lowery as the country unites in showing love and support.

The Royal Mail received 28,000 cards and 75 parcels for the battling youngster on Thursday alone wishing him a merry Christmas.

Store manager Chris Stevens, fresh food team leader Lesley Hayton, customer Ann Hodgson and customer service assistants Rebecca Gallagher and Kieren Hutchinson.

Shoppers and supermarket staff have also joined in the effort, with around 600 messages of support penned by customers and colleagues at Sainbury’s off Wessington Way in Sunderland.

As part of the calls to show the Blackhall five-year-old and his family love, the card campaign has been launched to send him messages, with an effort also under way to make the appeal a record breaker.

Store manager Chris Stevens said: “The colleagues wanted to do something, but weren’t sure what to do so we decided that we would set up a table in the staff canteen so we could fill out cards and we also set up a table at the front of the store.

“We’ve supplied the cards for customer to fill out and it’s been really nice to see people filling them out for Bradley.

“They’ve also been writing us notes on the leaflet, saying it’s a great idea.

“We’ve already filled three or four boxes in a few days and we’re going to do a delivery to them.

“The customers have really loved it and some have been putting in money with the cards as well, so we’ve set up a donations box.

“The staff were really quite tearful when we discussed it at our morning meeting.

“A lot got emotional about it and a lot of people already know his story because he’s a Sunderland supporter, and we’re right in the middle of the city as well.

“Everybody knows what Bradley and his family are going through.”

The card campaign has been backed by former England players John Terry, Alan Shearer and Robbie Fowler.

Messages can be sent to: Bradley’s Fight, C/O 5 Attlee Avenue, Blackhall Rocks, Hartlepool, TS27 4BY.