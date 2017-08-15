34% rise in crime sees increase in house burglaries and thefts from cars

Have your say

Latest official figures for Hartlepool have shown that crime across town has gone up by more than a third.

Between April and June this year there were 2,719 recorded crimes in Hartlepool.

Denise Ogden of Hartlepool Borough Council

That was up by an extra 689 (33.9%) offences compared to the same period last year.

Vehicle crime more than doubled in that period to 271 offences.

So far this year, there have been more than 600 reported incidents of thefts from vehicles in Hartlepool.

There have also been 86 more deliberate fires and 95 more domestic burglaries than last year.

The figures were considered by the Safer Hartlepool Partnership which includes council, police, fire and health officials.

Chief Superintendent Alastair Simpson said the way crimes are recorded have been standardised for forces nationwide.

He said: “The increases in Hartlepool across the board are mirrored by increases across the country.”

There was 373 offences of violence where someone was hurt between April and June. That was up by 86 offences representing a 30% increase.

Robberies also rose from 13 in the first quarter of 2016 to 27 this year.

A senior council official said more Government funding was needed to tackle the rise.

Safer Hartlepool Partnership member Denise Ogden, who is also director of regeneration and neighbourhoods at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The partnership acknowledges that there has been an increase in certain types of crime in the first quarter of this year.

“It is nationally recognised that the Government must provide more funding to support our increasingly stretched police force if we wish to see progress and reduced crime rates.

“As a partnership, all organisations will continue to work closely together and use the resources we have at our disposal to tackle the challenges we face in making Hartlepool a safer place.”

A report said rises for some crimes such as possession of drugs and weapons may be due to police carrying out stop and searches.

Councillor Alan Clark said he believed Hartlepool has a big problem with young people taking drugs.

Partnership chair Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher said he hoped to see an increase in the amount of drug users successfully completing rehabilitation after services were brought back in house.

The success rate currently stands at just 7%.