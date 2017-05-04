£5.5m Hartlepool development makes an impression

New images of how a £5.5 million Hartlepool housing regeneration scheme will look have been released as the development takes shape.

Manchester-based housing provider Placefirst is working in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council to transform 170 run-down terraced homes in the Hart Lane area.

A computer generated image of The Green development off Hart Lane in Hartlepool

A number have been demolished while others are being converted to provide 73 new homes for private rental and a central park called The Green.

Carr Street, Rodney Street and Richardson Street are included in the development.

David Smith-Milne, Managing Director of Placefirst, said: “These newly released images clearly demonstrate our commitment to distinctive, sustainable communities where families can put down roots and thrive.

“As a leading family Private Rent Sector developer Placefirst recognise the value of genuine placemaking – renting with Placefirst is about more than simply renting a house, it’s about being part of bigger community characterised by great homes and well managed outdoor spaces.”

Carr Street before the housing regeneration scheme started.

A range of one, two and three bedroom homes are being created around the garden square which will feature landscaped lawns, a children’s play area and space for community events.

Placefirst says a growing number of people are renting and it strives to create attractive and sustainable neighbourhoods that appeal to young families and benefit the wider local community.

The refurbishment of their new Hartlepool development aims to create modern, energy efficient homes that keep some distinctive features of the Victorian terraces whilst also bringing them into the 21st century.

Potential new residents are due to get their glimpse when a show home opens later this month.

The first 12 homes due to be released in June.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “I am delighted with the work that is being carried out by Placefirst to revitalise this important area close to the town centre.

“It is great news to hear that the show home will soon be ready and the first homes available in June.”