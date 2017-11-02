70ft chimney approved for Hartlepool waste company Niramax

A waste company’s plan to put up a 70 feet tall chimney at its Hartlepool base has been approved.

Niramax’s application for the stainless steel flue linked to a biomass boiler and supporting pole was considered by Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee.

Council officers said the application had received 59 letters of objection compared to just four in support of it.

Concerns ranged from fears that emissions would be harmful to people’s health, feelings that its height is too tall for the area, smells, noise and its proximity to housing.

But officers said some of the objections were not material planning grounds.

They added emissions will be regulated under a permit issued by the Environment Agency.

A report considered by councillors stated: “The aim of the development is to assist the drying of waste material for export.

“One of its major areas of growth has been the production and export of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and Solid Recoverable Fuel (SRF), both of which are used extensively in Europe to fuel power generation.

“This fuel is made from shredded dehydrated solid combustible waste recovered from household refuse.

“The flue will be 600 diameter stainless steel twin wall flue, similar to those found on a domestic log burner, but on a much larger scale.”

The flue would come through the roof of the building and rise 35ft in the air.

Officers added the site in Thomlinson Road is in an industrial area and any noise linked to the flue would not impact outside its boundaries.

Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher said: “Listening to the professional advice of officers it does reassure. I’m satisfied this is a sound proposal and also adds economic benefit to the town.”