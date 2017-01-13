80s fundraising night to remember Hartlepool princess Becky Bell

Dig out your leg warmers and spandex for an event to remember a special little girl and raise money for families with seriously ill children.

The family of little princess Becky Bell, who died aged just seven after losing a brave battle with cancer almost five years ago, are organising another annual memorial night.

Becky Bell in her princess dress.

It takes place this year at Hartlepool Catholic Club, Marlowe Road, on Saturday, February 4.

And it has an 80s theme with disco and optional fancy dress.

All money raised from the event will go to the family’s charity website Keep Smiling For Becky, which supports families with children going through palliative care.

Becky’s mum Julie Bell, of Rift House, said: “It is really important to us.

It is really important to us. When children get to the palliative care stage there is not a lot of support out there for families Julie Bell

“When children get to the palliative care stage there is not a lot of support out there for families.

“We help families whether it is financially or for children’s wishes if they want something nice or to go on a trip.”

Becky’s family, also including brother Mark, 16, sister Vicki, 28, and dad Mark, were devastated by her loss.

They have taken part in a host of fundraising and sponsored events that have raised thousands for the child cancer charity CLIC Sargent as well as Keep Smiling For Becky.

The website helps to pay for practical things such as travel to and from hospital, and general living costs as parents may not be able to go to work when their child is very ill.

The website states: “As you can imagine, if your child is ill you would want to focus as much energy on that as possible, that’s where we hope to help.”

Tickets for this year’s memorial night, which starts at 7pm, are £3 and it is aimed at adults only.

Julie also hopes to have an auction to boost proceeds and is appealing for anyone with any items or raffle prizes to get in touch.

People can contact her on 07927 225542.