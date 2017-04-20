£900 boost for community club thanks to supermarket chain

A charity has been handed a cash boost in its bid to create a fitness club to get youngsters in better shape.

As a result of supermarket chain the Co-Op’s membership scheme launched last September, a total of £44,000 will be shared by 30 good causes across the North East.

One of the groups benefiting is Wingate Community Association, which provide facilities for all members of the community.

It is being given £900 from the company.

Joyce Collins, manager of the community centre, said: “Great thanks to the Co-op and it members for providing us with more than £900 which we are going to use to finance a children’s fitness club.”

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare, they earn a 5% reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

All those 1% rewards, plus the proceeds of the carrier bag charge in England, has resulted in the £44,000 pay out.

Nationally, 4,000 good causes are sharing a total pot of £9million.

While the total has been generated by sales of all Co-op own brand goods, the most popular own brand goods bought by Co-op members are milk, bread, chicken, sandwiches, potatoes, bacon, grapes, bananas and yoghurt.

Chief membership officer at the Co-op, Rufus Olins, said: “The Co-op has always been community focussed.

“The original Rochdale Pioneers were motivated by the need to improve the living conditions of those within their local community and they also understood that values were just as important as value.

“By listening to our members we are able to identify what communities care most about and then offer support that really makes a difference, and by working with and supporting local good causes great things are happening.”

The Co-op has 4.3 million active members including 750,000 recruited since the new scheme began in September last year.