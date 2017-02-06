£93,000 road safety schemes approved across Hartlepool

A series of road safety schemes costing almost £100,000 have been passed by a council committee.

The measures will see a mixture of speed humps, crossing points and speed restrictions implemented at three locations across Hartlepool.

The combined estimated costs of the works, approved by the Neighbourhood Service’s Committee comes to £93,000.

Transport chiefs devised the schemes following accidents or fed-up residents lobbying ward councillors.

A £25,000 scheme comprising a raised section of the Osborne Road at the junction of Lister Street has been devised following a number of accidents.

Minutes of the meeting state: “An investigation of road casualty data determined that there had been six accidents at the Osborne Road/Lister Street crossroads, three of which were classified as serious.

“There had also been one minor accident between Lister Street and Park Road.

“Given the high number of accidents at one specific location, a scheme had been designed consisting of a raised table at the junction.

“This should result in slower speeds at the point of the previous collisions and reduce the number of accidents.”

Elsewhere, a £30,000 road safety scheme on Braemar Road consisting of speed cushions and full width raised crossing points at each entrance to Rossmere Park was approved.

Meeting papers say it comes after a lengthy campaign for safety improvements and a consultation carries out with residents in the area.

The road will also be made subject to a 20mph speed limit.

A series of road humps will be added in another £30,000 scheme on the Bishop Cuthbert estate.

The Bishop Cuthbert Residents’ Association and ward councillors asked for something to be done over concerns at the speed of vehicles using Meadowsweet Road and Snowdrop Road.

They are also said to be used by drivers to cut through the estate rather than staying on Merlin Way.

A 20mph speed restriction was also approved for a section of Mowbray Road to help safeguard Fens Primary School.

The limit, which will be enforced by flashing signs, will be introduced from the junction with Catcote Road to Holland Road during school term times between 8am–9.30am and 2.30pm–4pm, Monday to Friday.

A total of 45 letters about the scheme were hand delivered in the area, and from the 20 responses received by the council 18 in favour with only two against.

The scheme will cost about £8,000.

All works will be funded from the council’s Local Transport Plan budget.