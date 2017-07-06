A Hartlepool community organisation gets £5,000 from national awards scheme

A Hartlepool-based community organisation which encourages a healthy weight and lifestyle has received a funding boost of £5,000.

The Big League Community Interest Company (CIC) was one of 15 charities and non-profit organisations across the country to be successful in the Yorkshire Bank Spirit of the Community Awards.

This is our opportunity to say thank you to the incredible community groups across England for the inspiring work they undertake Debbie Crosbie of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks

The accolades were handed out during a ceremony in Leeds and recognise community groups that are going the extra mile.

The Big League CIC was set up in 2014 to improve the quality of life for people living in Hartlepool.

It runs a job club, craft classes and drop-ins for resources and IT facilities.

The the money was awarded to support a poverty reduction project – titled The Poolie Time Exchange.

For every hour an unemployed volunteer works, they earn Poolie Pounds, which can be exchanged for services, including a training course or CV assistance.

Debbie Crosbie, Group Chief Operating Officer at Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks and Chairman of the Yorkshire and Clydesdale Bank Foundation, said: “Yorkshire Bank’s Spirit of the Community Awards aim to recognise and support the vital contribution that voluntary and charitable projects make to their local communities.

“All of the successful organisations are extremely deserving winners which have been recognised for their role.”