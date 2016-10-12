A majestic Hartlepool musical tribute to the Queen

A Hartlepool concert to celebrate the 64-year reign of the Queen has won Royal approval.

The life, coronation and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be the focus of the concert at St Hilda’s Church on Saturday and it is already almost a sellout.

Her Majesty the Queen. Photograph by the Press Association.

It starts at 2pm and proceeds from the ticketed event will be donated to SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity, of which Her Majesty is Patron.

The concert will be hosted by the friendship group Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows and guests who have confirmed their attendance include The Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Mrs Sue Snowdon, and Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool Councillor Rob Cook.

Oddfellows district secretary, David Smith, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this majestic musical celebration of The Queen, her life and reign.”

Mr Smith wrote to the Queen to point out her links to St Hilda’s Church.

He said the font in the church was given to it by George Bowes, Mayor of Hartlepool, from whom the Queen Mother was a descendant.

“Her father King George VI was descended from the Scottish Bruce family who it is believed built the church. In acknowledging this fact, his coronation stool was given to the church and lies in the Bruce Chapel.

“On behalf of the Oddfellows I wrote to the Queen pointing out these links and to my surprise she replied through her Chief Clerk.”

The letter in reply said Her Majesty “greatly appreciated your thoughtfulness in writing as you did and was most interested to learn of this charitable event, as well as the history of the Church building.

“The Queen, in return has asked me to send her warm good wishes to all those who will be present at the concert far a most memorable and successful afternoon.”

The concert will feature Oddfellows Brass which is the official award-winning national brass band of the Oddfellows.

Musicians will be playing a variety of well-known pieces, as well as music from the Last Night of The Proms to conclude their performance.

Tickets for the brass band concert cost £8, which includes a glass of wine or soft drink during the interval.

At the time of going to press, the event was almost a sellout.

Any remaining tickets will be available to purchase from the Church, or the Cornerstone Café, in St Georges Park Road, or through music@hartlepool-sthilda.org.uk.

