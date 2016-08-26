A man is being hunted after he exposed himself before urinating down the side of the counter and on the floor of a busy McDonald's.

The incident took place at around 4.40pm on Saturday at the branch in Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough

The incident happened in full view of the restaurant, with several children there.

The suspect is described as a white male, of slim/medium build, aged in his early thirties, with fair, receding hair.

He was wearing a black jacket with a black polo shirt underneath which had white detailing on the collar and a white logo.

The man was in company with another man at the time of the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact PC Andrew Anderson on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.