A real chance for talent to shine through

Just take a look at this fantastic level of talent - because you could be next to join the illustrious list.

The Best of Hartlepool Awards are back!

Frank Antropik, Managing Director of Niramax presents the 2016 Performer of the Year award to Courtney Hadwin.

From today, you can put unsung heroes, community champions, courageous children and lots more besides in the running for honours.

And for the very first time, we have an extra special treat for all those talented stage stars in the Hartlepool area.

The competition will feature a Young Performer of the Year competition and it will have its own live night of entertainment.

We are planning a special night where every entry in the young performer category gets to perform in front of an audience.

It promises to be a thrilling night of live entertainment.

And the top three from that night will go on to the grand finale of the Best of Hartlepool competition where one of them will win the category.

Why are we doing it?

Because the abundance of sheer performing talent in Hartlepool is nothing short of remarkable.

Award winner Rick Snowdon performs during the Hartlepool Mail's Best of Hartlepool awards night at the Hardwick Hall Hotel in Sedgefield Picture: DAVID WOOD

Past winners of Best of Hartlepool titles include Courtney Hadwin - the young girl with the huge vocal ability who was the last winner of our Young Performer Award.

Since then, she has reached the finals of The Voice Kids, performed at Bents Park in South Shields on the same show as Sister Sledge, and sung all over the country.

Next up is her first single. It’s called Loca and it could be out within weeks.

On top of that, Courtney, now 13, has been asked to perform at Wembley at the Voice In A Million event next March.

Frank Antropik, Managing Director of Niramax presents the Role Model of the Year award for 2016 to Rick Snowdon.

All this comes just months after Courtney collected her first ever trophy at the Best of Hartlepool competition.

Courtney’s proud mum Annmarie Hadwin, 30, praised the Best of Hartlepool competition for giving young talent a chance to shine.

“The North East sometimes tends to get forgotten but this is good for the youngsters to get out there and be seen.

“It gives them a chance to be seen by people and be appreciated for all the hard work they have put in.

“She really appreciated that night.”

Annmarie urged people to enter this year’s awards and said: “There is no harm in entering and putting your name forward. Courtney entered and did not expect anything to happen and she won it.”

Rick Snowdon won our Role Model of the Year Award last year for the way he used his music to tell the world his story on The Voice.

Rick, who found fame on show, told how he locked himself in his house for over four years after his weight ballooned to 26 stone, but managed to use music and singing to spur him on to lose weight.

Now the 31-year-old has expanded his art to photography and is combing his love of music with his new business venture, Rick Snowdon Photography, by working with emerging performers to design album covers and photoshoots.

He urged families to nominate their talented children and said being part of the competition could give them confidence boost they need.

He said: “The awards are a good way to inspire people to start performing from an early age.

“It will help get young people out there and it will give them recognition. “It is a positive thing to get that recognition from an early age, as kids may not have much confidence yet.

“I would encourage families to put young people forward for the award as they may not have the confidence to go for it themselves unless they have that family support.”

Now all we need is for people to follow Courtney and Rick’s advice and put forward their entries.

We want you to nominated people by post to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

The deadline for entries is October 23.

Next comes the Young Performer of the Year night when all of the entries in that category will get to compete in their own big event in front of a live audience.

That will happen on October 30 at Hartlepool Sixth Form College and the top three from the evening of great entertainment will go on to compete at the grand finale of the overall awards.

After the young performer’s night, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist for all the categories in early November.

And then comes the grand finale which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21,

But the first date you need to remember is Monday, October 23 - the date by which you must have submitted all of your planned entries.

That means there’s plenty of time for you to put forward your favourites for a possible award – so come on, get nominating!