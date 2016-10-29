A reminder of an excellent three-day dance festival

The competition may be over but here is a reminder of the excellent Karen Liddle October Dance Festival which was held at the Town Hall Theatre in Hartlepool.

Four Hartlepool dance schools as well as one each from Middlesbrough and Yarm were represented in competitions which attracted around 300 students.

They put their talents on show in categories for solo, duet, trio and group dancers.

Students tackled everything from tap, ballet, and modern stage, to song and dance, character, national and acro.

The show came to an end on Wednesday after three days of competition and organiser Karen Liddle spent a month putting it together.

But watch out for Karen’s next event as the February festival is next in line.

The Hartlepool dance schools competing in the October festival were the Elwick Academy of Dance, Chique Physique, Karen Liddle School of Dance, and the Debbie Barrass Academy of Performing Arts.

