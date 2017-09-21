A19 lane closure after 'severed hand' found in central reservation

Police were forced to close part of the A19 after a 'severed hand' was found in the central reservation.

At about 8pm last night am Cleveland & Durham Road Police Unit (RPU) published a post on its facebook page, saying officers were dealing with a 'police incident' on the road near Middlesbrough.

The post read: "Officers are currently dealing with a police incident A19 northbound between Portrack and Norton slip roads.

"Traffic flow will be slower. Please be aware of officers in the carrigeway and reduce speeds accordingly."

But it later became clear what had caused police to be called as it was found the object found in the central reservation was in fact an imitation severed hand.

The RPU later posted an update and a picture of the 'hand' on facebook.

It read: "A19 lane closure.

"The A19 is now clear. In a nutshell, an eagle eyed diligent member of the motoring public spotted a suspicious looking item... see picture, in the central reservation.

"Officers have attended and it has been found to be a realistic looking 'severed hand'. No doubt comments will be forthcoming- please!.."