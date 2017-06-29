Search

A19 partially blocked after truck sheds its load

A truck has shed its load on the A19 near Seaham. Credit: @DurhamRPU

A truck has shed its load partially blocking the A19.

The incident happened shortly before 8.30pm on the southbound carriageway near the B1285 Seaton Lane junction.

There is debris on A1the road and Lane 1 is closed.