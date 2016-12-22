A19 partially closed after man falls from viaduct

A man has died after falling from a viaduct on the A19.

Cleveland Police were alerted by a call that a man was standing on the outside railings of the A19 Leven viaduct, south of Middlesbrough, at 1.50pm today.

On arrival, the man's body was found at the bottom of the viaduct. The Great North Air Ambulance has been called to the scene to assist in recovering his body.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and are currently contacting the man’s relatives.

One lane of the southbound carriageway to the A19 has been closed to traffic just before the viaduct.

Traffic is expected to return to normal shortly after 6pm.