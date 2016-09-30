A19 reopens while part of the A1 remains closed following day of carnage on North East roads

Serious crashes have wreaked havoc on North East roads today - and the A19 has reopened while part of the A1 remains blocked

The A19 was closed in both directions between the A684 Ellerbeck and A172 Cleveland Tontine junctions, in North Yorkshire, following a multi-vehicle crash, which happened shortly before 10.30am today.

The accident occurred on the northbound carriageway, and the southbound carriageway also had to be temporarily closed to allow the air ambulance to land, reopening at 11.40pm.

The road reopened fully at 4.45pm when North Yorkshire Police that completed their investigation.

Elsewhere, in Northumberland, the A1 is still blocked northbound in Mitford, between Morpeth South and Morpeth North turn offs.

The crash - between a caravan and a lorry - took place in the roadworks area earlier this afternoon.