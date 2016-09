A lorry crash has seen part of the A19 closed near Middlesbrough.

The incident happened on the southbound side of the road between the A1046 and the A66.

The vehicle is believed to have collided with a barrier.

Highways England tweeted: "#A19 #Tees flyover closed S/B btwn A1046 and A66 nr #Middlesbrough.

"A lorry has collided with the barrier. Please use alternative routes."